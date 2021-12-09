Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Simone Biles named Time Magazine’s ‘Athlete of the Year’

The American gymnast withdrew from several Olympic events due to mental health.
The American gymnast withdrew from several Olympic events due to mental health.(Time Magazine, LLC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Time Magazine has named Simone Biles as “Athlete of the Year.”

The American gymnast withdrew from several Olympic events due to mental health.

At the time, Biles said she had “the twisties,” a block where her mind and body weren’t in sync during her routine.

The 24-year-old cheered on her team from the sidelines instead of risking injury.

She still ended the Olympics with two medals, a team silver and a bronze in balance beam.

This year, Biles also spoke out about being sexually abused by former USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Other athletes say her decision to discuss her challenges openly showed the world that athletes are humans, too.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Mareen Davis
Woman accused of urinating in front of Limestone County deputies after stolen mail found in pockets
A man was shot early Wednesday morning, according to Huntsville Police.
Shooting victim found at Huntsville gas station
Tra'Naisha Taylor, Malaysia White
2 charged with shooting into occupied vehicle in Decatur
Missing Auburn student’s car, remains found 45 year later
Shoals man accused of home repair fraud
Family speaks out about Shoals man indicted on home repair fraud

Latest News

NEW DETAILS: Missing Auburn student’s car, remains found 45 year later
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
NY attorney general seeks Trump’s testimony in civil probe
FILE - A sign with the Sackler name is displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York,...
Metropolitan Museum of Art cuts Sackler name amid opioid ire
FILE - This Sept. 26, 2012 file photo shows TV personality and podcaster Mike Rowe. Chambers...
‘Dirty Jobs’ host Mike Rowe gives boost to Indiana-based painting company looking for help
60 Second Forecast with Abigail