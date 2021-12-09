Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Sctd. storms & breezy Friday; First Alert for Saturday AM

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mostly cloudy to overcast skies will stay with us this evening with a breezy wind out of the south. 

Isolated to scattered showers will be possible overnight into Friday morning with warm low temperatures in the low to middle 50s.  A warm front will lift north through the day Friday with southerly winds gusting over 25 miles per hour, things will feel far more muggy with highs reaching the low to middle 70s.  Rain showers will be off and on through the day Friday with a better chance of seeing some isolated thunderstorms developing into Friday evening. 

The FIRST ALERT is out for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms on Saturday morning as a cold front moves through the Tennessee Valley, much like the system we saw move through early Monday morning.  Rain showers and storms will develop ahead of the cold front in an environment capable of producing severe thunderstorms.  Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat with Saturday’s line of storms.  Heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and even tornadoes will be possible, please have a weather plan for Saturday morning.  As the cold front moves east Saturday afternoon the severe weather threat will end and colder air will rush in from the north. 

Sunday looks pleasant but much cooler with high temps in the low to middle 50s.  Things will gradually warm into next work week with sunny and dry conditions.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Mareen Davis
Woman accused of urinating in front of Limestone County deputies after stolen mail found in pockets
A man was shot early Wednesday morning, according to Huntsville Police.
Shooting victim found at Huntsville gas station
Tra'Naisha Taylor, Malaysia White
2 charged with shooting into occupied vehicle in Decatur
NEW DETAILS: Missing Auburn student’s car, remains found 45 year later
Shoals man accused of home repair fraud
Family speaks out about Shoals man indicted on home repair fraud

Latest News

60 Second Forecast with Abigail
Friday into Saturday
Thursday Afternoon Forecast
48 First Alert Forecast: Warming up today with strong winds!
Storm threat this weekend
Chilly this morning ahead of 60s this afternoon, First Alert for Saturday Storms