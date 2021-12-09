Register to watch public FAA meeting about Huntsville International Airport Reentry Site Operator License

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Dream Chaser is a plan, seven years in the making.

The Dream Chaser is a small space plane that will launch from a Decatur-built rocket and conduct science missions for NASA to the International Space Station. At first, those missions will land at the Kennedy Space Center, but then, Huntsville wants to be the first commercial airport to land the Dream Chaser.

The runway, safety, and environmental studies are complete and tonight the FAA is hosting a virtual, public meeting so you can learn more about the project as it reaches the final steps in Huntsville International’s application process.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE VIRTUAL MEETING

Registration will close one hour before the meeting begins.

”It is a small aircraft, and it will not damage that the runway in any way,” said Lee Jankowski, Teledyne Brown Program Manager.

“It’ll scrape off some of the rubber tires actually as what we found, so that’ll be minimal. We’ve worked closely with wildlife, rivers, creeks, lakes, work very closely with Coast Guard, making sure there’s nothing that could affect the environment. You’ll learn a little bit about the trajectory analysis which will lead to hopefully a slight sonic boom for everybody to enjoy. That’s part of the analysis to Sonic Boom.”

That sonic boom would be heard around the Cullman and Hartselle areas. There would only be one flight a year here, at first. The spacecraft would be flying autonomously without a human pilot.

Jankowski says the goal is to land Dream Chaser in Huntsville in 2023.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.