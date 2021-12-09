Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Oreo teams up with Barefoot for a new cookie-inspired wine

The companies say it includes flavors of chocolate, cookies and crème with notes of oak.
The companies say it includes flavors of chocolate, cookies and crème with notes of oak.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Oreo and Barefoot Wine have teamed up for quite the concoction: a cookie wine.

The small-batch wine is called “Barefoot X Oreo Thins Red Blend Wine.”

The companies say it includes flavors of chocolate and cookies and creme, with notes of oak.

It’s available online now, while supplies last.

It costs 24.99 for two 750 ml bottles and one package of Oreo thin cookies.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Mareen Davis
Woman accused of urinating in front of Limestone County deputies after stolen mail found in pockets
A man was shot early Wednesday morning, according to Huntsville Police.
Shooting victim found at Huntsville gas station
Tra'Naisha Taylor, Malaysia White
2 charged with shooting into occupied vehicle in Decatur
Missing Auburn student’s car, remains found 45 year later
Shoals man accused of home repair fraud
Family speaks out about Shoals man indicted on home repair fraud

Latest News

This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
US expands COVID-19 boosters to people as young as 16; final hurdle to come
The number of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has reached 200 million, but experts...
Vaccine makers racing to update COVID shots, just in case
A suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she mistakenly drew her gun instead of her Taser...
GRAPHIC: Passenger describes Wright after shooting as ‘just gasping’
The casket of Bob Dole is seen at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Thursday as people pay tribute....
Biden honors ‘giant of our history’ Bob Dole at US Capitol