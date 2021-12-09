Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Man arrested after police chase, standoff on County Road 87

Dustin Joshua Abbott
Dustin Joshua Abbott(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Kentucky man is in jail after a police chase ended in a standoff on County Road 87 in Lawrence County Wednesday night.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Dustin Joshua Abbott, of Lexington, led deputies on a chase into Lawrence County while driving a suspected stolen 18 wheeler cab.

18 wheeler chase
18 wheeler chase(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

After deputies from both Morgan and Lawrence counties attempted to pull Abbott over, but he refused to stop. At one point, deputies say he hit a Lawrence County deputy’s car, leaving it disabled.

Deputies say Abbott ended up in a field off of County Road 87 and barricaded himself in the truck. Authorities were able to remove him from the truck after deploying “clear out gas.” According to the MCSO, the truck was confirmed stolen out of Fultondale.

Abbott was arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail with numerous charges pending.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Mareen Davis
Woman accused of urinating in front of Limestone County deputies after stolen mail found in pockets
A man was shot early Wednesday morning, according to Huntsville Police.
Shooting victim found at Huntsville gas station
Tra'Naisha Taylor, Malaysia White
2 charged with shooting into occupied vehicle in Decatur
NEW DETAILS: Missing Auburn student’s car, remains found 45 year later
Shoals man accused of home repair fraud
Family speaks out about Shoals man indicted on home repair fraud

Latest News

Man injured in Lawrence County shooting following argument over garabe can
See Allan Newsome in Mayberry Man
Huntsville man portrays Andy Griffith’s ‘Floyd the Barber’ in new movie
Nurse advocacy group meets this week
Nurse advocacy group meets this week
Changes for the Madison Christmas parade
Changes for the Madison Christmas parade