Man arrested after police chase, standoff on County Road 87

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Kentucky man is in jail after a police chase ended in a standoff on County Road 87 in Lawrence County Wednesday night.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Dustin Joshua Abbott, of Lexington, led deputies on a chase into Lawrence County while driving a suspected stolen 18 wheeler cab.

18 wheeler chase (Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

After deputies from both Morgan and Lawrence counties attempted to pull Abbott over, but he refused to stop. At one point, deputies say he hit a Lawrence County deputy’s car, leaving it disabled.

Deputies say Abbott ended up in a field off of County Road 87 and barricaded himself in the truck. Authorities were able to remove him from the truck after deploying “clear out gas.” According to the MCSO, the truck was confirmed stolen out of Fultondale.

Abbott was arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail with numerous charges pending.

