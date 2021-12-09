A Madison County senior center receives $1.2 million grants

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - $1.2 million will be spent to make improvements at the Bob Harrison Senior Center.

Exercise equipment, water aerobics, a computer lab, and an in door walking trail are some of the main attractions at the Bob Harrison Senior Center.

For the seniors who attend, they say it’s like spending time with family.

“The Bob Harrison Center means a whole lot to me, because when I started going here, I was kind of depressed. I have lost family members. I got here and I met great friends, and exercised to take care of this body, so this body can take care of me,” said Patrice Smith.

Now members and County Commissioner Violet Edwards say it’s time to return the favor and take care of the center.

The first phase of the project is currently underway thanks to grants worth more than $1 million.

“We’re going to upgrade our sidewalks, all of our ramps will be ADA compliant. We will add handrails outside, we will add lighting. The thing people are most excited about is the grand entrance at Pulaski Pike. It will be a retaining wall, but it will also be our signage, so people will know how to get to us,” said Edwards.

Seniors who use the center also discussed other changes they’d like to see made.

“I would like to see more bathrooms and showers for us when we do water aerobics,” said Smith.

Others wanted an awning in front of the building so they could stay dry on rainy days. Others say there needs to be an easier way to get to the main parking lot. Out in front, there’s less than 10 parking spaces.

Others want the area around the center more appealing.

“Just to highlight everything and make it more beautiful and to make it more attractive. It’s a beautiful place right now, but when you add more flowers and stuff, it just makes it look better and makes you feel at home when you come here,” said Rev. Robert Shanklin.

Some of the grant money has already been spent to repaint these walls inside the center. The outside projects will start in February.

