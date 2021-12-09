Deals
Jokers business license revocation process underway

By Lisa Singleton-Rickman and Kelsey Duncan
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - The Sheffield city council authorized the mayor to begin the process of revoking the business license for Jokers, a club where a deadly shooting happened last week.

One person was killed and two people were injured outside the Jokers Club in Sheffield on Dec. 2. Police say the suspect, identified as 40-year-old James Terrell Whiteside, of Muscle Shoals, is being charged with manslaughter.

According to our news partners at the Times Daily, Mayor Steve Stanley says a revocation hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20.

Jokers, which is a restaurant and nightclub, operates under one business license. At last word, the entire business would close if the license is revoked.

Stanley says there have been numerous incidents ranging from noise problems to fights there. There have been 14 incidents or arrest reports at the property since July.

James Terrell “Musso” Whiteside was arrested and charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Kalyn Tyjuane Horrison, of Florence.

Whiteside’s bond was revoked by Colbert County District Court Judge Chad Coker on Dec. 6.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

