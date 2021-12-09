Deals
It’s a Dickens Christmas, Y’all!

By Anna Mahan
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNSTVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY WEEKEND) - If you head to downtown Tuscumbia on December 11, you may not feel like you’re in Tuscumbia. All the horse-drawn carriages, falling snow and carolers might have you thinking you’re in 19th Century England. That’s the goal behind the annual Dickens Christmas Y’all.

Dickens Christmas Y’all takes place Saturday, December 11 in downtown Tuscumbia.

The events kick off at 9:30 a.m. with a mighty mouse Christmas breakfast at Superhero Chefs. Throughout the day, decorate some delicious Christmas cookies, stop and visit Santa, take a Christmas tour of Ivy Green, stroll through the art market, ride through the parade of porches through Tuscumbia’s historic district and much more.

Keep up with the day of events on the City of Tuscumbia Facebook Page.

Come dressed in your best gown or top hat and get ready to party in the 19th century.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

