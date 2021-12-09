Huntsville man portrays Andy Griffith’s ‘Floyd the Barber’ in new movie

HUNSTVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY WEEKEND) - For just a moment, step out of north Alabama and take a trip with us to visit Mayberry. It’s the town you know and love from “The Andy Griffith Show.”

If you watched the 1960s sitcom, you may remember the quirky barber who could never seem to trim those sideburns evenly, Floyd Lawson. It’s been more than 50 years since the show stopped filming, but thanks to reruns and streaming services, “The Andy Giffith Show” is far from gone. In fact, a Huntsville man known for his acting career as a Floyd the Barber tribute actor can be seen playing Floyd in the new independent film, “Mayberry Man.”

Allan Newsome has spent the past several years portraying Floyd Lawson at events and festivals that are filled with fans just like himself. Some of his work has even led him to meet some of the real stars from the show like Don Knotts, who plays the naive and lovable Barney Fife, and the north Alabama native George Lindsey, who played Goober Pyle on the show.

His latest work, “Mayberry Man,” follows the story of a Hollywood actor who is sentenced to a small, southern town that is celebrating Mayberry Fest, a festival dedicated to “The Andy Griffith Show.” There, he finds characters such as Floyd the Barber and the goofy Barney Fife.

If you want to catch “Mayberry Man” in theatres for yourself, The Princess Theatre in Decatur is hosting a special showing on January 30, 2022. You can find more information about the event and grab your tickets at the link here.

You can also watch the movie on Amazon Video, or grab a copy of the DVD at mayberrymanmovie.com.

