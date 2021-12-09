HPD officers searching for missing child near Academy Drive
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department needs your help locating a missing child.
According to HPD, 8-year-old Cameron Coleman was last seen running on Academy Drive. He was last seen wearing jeans and a gray hoodie earlier this afternoon.
Officers are actively working to locate the child.
Call HPD dispatch at 256-722-7100 or 911 with any related information.
