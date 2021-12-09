HPD officers searching for missing child near Academy Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department needs your help locating a missing child.

According to HPD, 8-year-old Cameron Coleman was last seen running on Academy Drive. He was last seen wearing jeans and a gray hoodie earlier this afternoon.

Officers are actively working to locate the child.

Call HPD dispatch at 256-722-7100 or 911 with any related information.

