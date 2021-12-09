Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

HPD officers searching for missing child near Academy Drive

Cameron Coleman
Cameron Coleman(HPD)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department needs your help locating a missing child.

According to HPD, 8-year-old Cameron Coleman was last seen running on Academy Drive. He was last seen wearing jeans and a gray hoodie earlier this afternoon.

Officers are actively working to locate the child.

Call HPD dispatch at 256-722-7100 or 911 with any related information.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Mareen Davis
Woman accused of urinating in front of Limestone County deputies after stolen mail found in pockets
A man was shot early Wednesday morning, according to Huntsville Police.
Shooting victim found at Huntsville gas station
Tra'Naisha Taylor, Malaysia White
2 charged with shooting into occupied vehicle in Decatur
NEW DETAILS: Missing Auburn student’s car, remains found 45 year later
Shoals man accused of home repair fraud
Family speaks out about Shoals man indicted on home repair fraud

Latest News

Kenneth Mininger
Florence man facing over 100 child pornography, sex abuse charges
Club may lose business license
Jokers business license revocation process underway
Decatur Fire & Rescue
Fire crews on scene of commercial fire in Decatur
WAFF 48 News Can-a-thon 2021
WAFF 48 News Can-a-thon 2021