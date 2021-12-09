Deals
Fire crews on scene of commercial fire in Decatur

Decatur Fire & Rescue
Decatur Fire & Rescue(Decatur Fire & Rescue)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Fire crews responded to a large commercial fire in the 100 Block of 10th Avenue NE Thursday evening.

Crews responded around 4:30 p.m. for a car fire that started in the engine compartment inside a garage bay. Decatur Fire and Rescue confirmed the fire heavily involved a two-bay building compartment and two commercial cars, which were both damaged.

The fire appears to have originated from one of the commercial cars. WAFF 48 is told no one was injured in the fire. This fire is currently under investigation.

