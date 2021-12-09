Deals
Crime of the Week: robbery suspects pretend to be good samaritans

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a case of good samaritans, gone bad. This week, the Crime Stoppers need your help as they try to find two violent, robbery suspects. Police say, they committed the crime after pretending to be nice guys!

The two men who are wanted by the Crime Stoppers seemed like good guys when they gave a man a ride from Madison to the Shelby Motel on the Parkway in Huntsville.

He had just cashed a check. Well, about an hour, after the suspects dropped him off at the motel, they returned but acted much differently. Police say, they beat the man and took his wallet and more than $3,000 from him!

Tommy Glenn Stephens, is accused of stealing personal checks from an Alzheimer’s patient at a local hospital and cashing them.

Chase Wilson Reid is wanted for Trafficking Meth.

If your tip leads police to one of this week’s Valley’s Wanted, you could qualify for up to $1,000. You can call 53-CRIME, text or email your tips.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

