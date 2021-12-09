Create new holiday traditions at Christmas at the Corner

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY WEEKEND) - The holidays have arrived in Hazel Green!

Many of you have holiday traditions you love to stick with, but how about making some new memories? Heritage Corner Farm in Hazel Green opened a brand new Christmas Tree Farm and holiday attraction this year. Christmas at the Corner has fresh, pre-cut Christmas trees, visits with Santa, cookie decorating, hayrides and even a petting zoo! The only thing cuter than a baby goat is a baby goat in Christmas pajamas!

Payton Walker talked with owner Spencer Hudson for a close-up look at the farm.

Grab your friends or fam and get ready for Christmas at the Corner! Find more information at christmasaththecorner.com

