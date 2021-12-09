Construction on schedule; five-story office building in downtown Huntsville coming late 2022, early 2023

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The skyline in Huntsville keeps growing and growing! Right now, construction is underway on a five-story office building, 225 Holmes, in the heart of downtown.

In February, Prince Holdings and Bank Independent broke ground on the new complex, located at the corner of Greene St. and Holmes Ave. in downtown Huntsville. Tim Singleton with Bank Independent says construction is on track and their vision is really coming to life.

“It’s the first Class A office building in downtown Huntsville in a couple of decades, so we are very excited about this,” Singleton said.

The 77,500 square foot building will offer some much needed office and retail space in a bustling area of Huntsville. Offices will be scattered throughout the building, along with some outdoor venues for community organizations to use. There will also be a new restaurant on the first floor.

“The plan is for there to be…along with the bank branch…other retail offerings on the first floor to mix with the rest of this area,” Singleton said. “There is lots of really vibrant and cool retail along the street level in this whole corridor. We want to continue with that.”

The building is located directly across the street from the city’s newest parking deck, which also influenced their decision to build.

“The city has done a beautiful job with the parking deck here at Greene and Holmes,” Singleton said. “It’s already open, there is retail on the first floor and the parking lot is already available for people to use.”

There will be a topping off ceremony for the 225 Holmes building in February. The project is on track to be ready for occupancy in late 2022 or early 2023.

