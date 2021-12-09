Chilly this morning ahead of 60s this afternoon, First Alert for Saturday Storms

Happy Thursday! A chilly start out there today but the warmer weather comes in quickly today!

Temperatures this morning are chilly as they are sitting in the low to mid 30s for most of the Valley. While we are mostly clear to start, we are already seeing some more clouds moving in and that will be the trend for a majority of the day today. Cloud cover will really pick up as we move into the afternoon along with a lot more warmth and wind. Gusts today will pick up as we move through the day out of the south at 15 to 25 mph most of the afternoon.

A warm front will move in late tonight, more so early Friday, bringing in more warmth and moisture and a threat at showers and storms early Friday. Behind that will be more wind and warmth, with Friday temperatures starting in the upper 50s and climbing to the mid 70s. This is all ahead of the bigger threat of storms which moves in for the weekend.

The First Alert is out for Saturday due to the threat at some strong, possibly severe, storms. Our primary threats are looking to be strong straight-line winds and heavy rainfall. However, we do have a low-end tornado threat with the potential for a few brief spin-up tornadoes, but that threat is not high. Right now, the timing looks like it will be sometime during the early to mid-morning, finally clearing out by midday. This will all be a part of a cold front which will move in during the morning and into the afternoon. Once the front is through our threat for storms will diminish and we will see a big drop in temperatures. Stay tuned for the latest updates as we will continue to inform you with the newest data!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

