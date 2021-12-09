Deals
Boaz city leaders set demolish unsafe homes

By Stefante Randall
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) -The city of Boaz is cleaning up the city by demolishing dilapidated buildings.

After receiving some complaints from area residents, city leaders are now taking action to remove these unsafe structures.

Some of the homes are located on Old Denson Road, Coosa Road, and Pleasant Hill Cut Road.

Many of them are abandoned, unsecured, and damaged by fires according to Boaz Building Inspector Nick Borden.

He said the city has notified all property owners and will allow them to correct the nuisance.

If not, the city will pay all costs, and a lien will be placed on the structures if the owner does not repay.

Borden said their overall goal is to clean up the city and cut down on the complaints.

“The City is making efforts to improve the living conditions of the citizens of Boaz, and we’re hoping to make a positive impact on the community as well. Not only do these properties affect the property value of other properties that are left unsecured, but they also have unsafe conditions,” said Borden.

As of now, the city has demolished 3 out of the 9 homes in the area.

They will discuss at a later date plans for new developments.

