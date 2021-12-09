Ambulance service sues City of Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Decatur is facing a lawsuit from one of its ambulance providers. On Wednesday, the city received the lawsuit filed by First Response Ambulance against the city and Huntsville Hospital.

In the lawsuit, First Response Ambulance alleges that the city of Decatur broke city ordinance by allowing another ambulance service within the city limits. They also allege that Huntsville Hospital is now getting more of the profitable calls than First Response Ambulance and that they are involved in a conspiracy with the City of Decatur.

“Having read it quickly the only thing I can say is that the claims made by First Response are baseless and I won’t be commenting on it any more because our attorney will need to do that.” said Decatur Assistant Attorney Chip Alexander.

Huntsville Hospital said they operate ambulance services in several communities and are proud to offer this service to the city of Decatur, and they will not comment on pending litigation.

