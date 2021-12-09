Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Alabama county leaders outline legislative priorities, expect them to pass

By Erin Davis
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - As the legislative conference for the Association of County Commissions of Alabama wrapped up Thursday, county leaders finalized their 2022 legislative priorities.

Some of the priorities match potential bills talked about by Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and include federally-funded improvements to counties, investment of excess county funds, and other tax measures. There are 10 items on the list, but ACCA executive director Sonny Brasfield says some should matter more to Alabamians. Those include:

  • Reimbursement of county care for state inmates. This is because inmates have not been moved out of county jails since the pandemic began.
  • Alternatives to mental illness incarceration. Officials will be working to pass a bill to allow law enforcement officers and community mental health officials to coordinate and provide services without these individuals going to jail.
  • Expansion of broadband internet.
  • Improvements to voter registration management. This also includes ensuring appointments fairly reflect the demographic makeup of each county.

“There are dozens of groups that have bills that they introduced, but county government has always been given priority treatment in the legislature, and we certainly are confident that these bills will make their way to the floor,” said Brasfield.

During the 2021 legislative session, all their priorities passed as well.

2022 legislative priorities page 1
2022 legislative priorities page 1(Erin Davis)
2022 legislative priorities page 2
2022 legislative priorities page 2(Erin Davis)

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Mareen Davis
Woman accused of urinating in front of Limestone County deputies after stolen mail found in pockets
A man was shot early Wednesday morning, according to Huntsville Police.
Shooting victim found at Huntsville gas station
Tra'Naisha Taylor, Malaysia White
2 charged with shooting into occupied vehicle in Decatur
NEW DETAILS: Missing Auburn student’s car, remains found 45 year later
Shoals man accused of home repair fraud
Family speaks out about Shoals man indicted on home repair fraud

Latest News

Santa delivers gifts to students at Nelson Elementary School.
Team Vet, Santa and Jackson County first responders deliver Christmas toys to students at Nelson Elementary
Judge Matthew Huggins
Meet Limestone County Circuit Court Judge Matthew Huggins
New health care clinic to open in Tanner
Athens-Limestone Hospital opening new Tanner Community Care clinic
Dream Chaser spaceplane
Huntsville International Airport in final stages of selection process for Dream Chaser landing site
New bridge in the works for West Florence
Public involvement meeting on College Street Corridor Study set for Monday