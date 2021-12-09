Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Alabama A&M grad featured in Times Square for Nike campaign

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re shopping for Nike sneakers this Christmas, it’s possible you could come across one of the company’s newest representatives, who also happens to be an Alabama A&M graduate.

Jennifer Gray was selected for Nike's Yardrunners campaign to highlight successful student...
Jennifer Gray was selected for Nike's Yardrunners campaign to highlight successful student athletes after college.(Jennifer Gray)

”I didn’t think it was real so when I actually got down there, it was just very exciting. I didn’t think I would ever be on a billboard,” Jennifer Gray said.

Gray, a bulldog graduate got to gaze upon her billboard in Times Square.

Jennifer Grey is one of 16 graduates from historically black colleges and universities chosen by Nike who embody success in athletics and in life after college.

“A lot of people think that we’re just so small and we don’t produce greatness, basically so I think that was very important for Nike to have,” Gray said.

Gray is now an engineer for Northrop Grumman in Virginia. While at A&M she was also a cheerleader, a role she says is a lot more challenging than it may seem.

“Cheerleaders don’t really get recognition as athletes, even though we work as hard, we spend many hours working out, going to practices,” she said.

Her advice to other student athletes, “stay focused on the end goal which is to get a career. Yeah, college is fun, but you’re there for one reason and that’s to get a career.”

If you’re scrolling Nike’s website, you’ll see Gray representing A&M.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Carl Grote
Beloved Huntsville doctor dies of Parkinson’s disease
Crews respond to a house fire on Silverwood Lane in Hazel Green
Home a total loss after early morning fire
Kathryn Mareen Davis
Woman accused of urinating in front of Limestone County deputies after stolen mail found in pockets
A man was shot early Wednesday morning, according to Huntsville Police.
Shooting victim found at Huntsville gas station
Charles Powell was arrested on several charges by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.
Man arrested for home improvement fraud

Latest News

Home located at 106 Old Denson Rd.
Boaz city leaders set demolish unsafe homes
USPS officials and Boaz police warn residents on how to protect holiday packages
Ambulance service sues City of Decatur
Family speaks about alleged coroner neglect
Family speaks out on allegations involving Lauderdale County Coroner