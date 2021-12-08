Deals
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

By Abigail Degler
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Quiet and calm for your Wednesday afternoon with highs nearing average. Expect the middle 50s with mostly clear skies and a light wind from the north.

Tonight, we will see a few clouds shuffle in and temperatures dip down into the 30s.

Tomorrow, we carry a chance at a few light showers moving in, but the bigger story moves in Friday and Saturday. Highs will climb starting Thursday with the 60s expected.

Friday night into Saturday morning will bring the possibility of some stronger end storms to the Valley. Our Northwestern corner looks to get most of the action with heavy rain, strong winds and chances at a few brief tornadoes moving through.

Things will calm moving past Saturday with temps tumbling as cooler drier air settles in.

