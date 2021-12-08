Woman accused of urinating in front of Limestone County deputies after stolen mail found in pockets

LIMESTONE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tennessee woman accused of urinating in front of deputies and stealing more than 100 checks from several Limestone County residents is facing multiple charges, including trafficking in stolen identities.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Parker Road and Highway 72 on Dec. 4 after receiving reports of a woman, identified as Kathryn Mareen Davis, of Five Points TN, stealing mail in a black Dodge truck. When deputies attempted to stop Davis’ truck, she quickly turned off her lights and pulled into a driveway. WAFF 48 is told once deputies located the truck, she refused to follow their commands and instead pulled her pants down and urinated in front of the deputies. As deputies attempted to arrest Davis, she begin to fight them and threw a glass meth pipe, according to LCSO.

Deputies located stolen mail in Davis’ pockets and in her truck. The sheriff’s office said she was also found to be in possession of meth. After interviewing Davis, deputies located additional stolen mail.

Woman found to be in possession of stolen mail in Limestone County (Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies found the suspect to be in possession of over 100 stolen checks, as well as stolen credit cards and bank account information for many victims, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say the affected area is confined to Parker Road, Ripley Road New Cut Road, Quinn Road, Seven Mile Post Road, Nicole Way and Matthew Way. Limestone County deputies say as the investigation continues, investigators will work to return mail to victims.

“I would like to thank the victim that came forward to report this incident. I would also like to thank Deputies Austin Roberson and Hayden Pierce for their quick response, that likely prevented countless financial crimes and thousands of dollars in loss to our community,” said Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin.

Davis has been charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, public lewdness, resisting arrest, and trafficking in stolen identities.

