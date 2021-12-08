Residents and TVA officials address eelgrass concerns at Guntersville Town Hall

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, more than 50 people attended a meeting at Guntersville Town Hall to address their concerns about eelgrass in the lake.

Lake Guntersville covers an area of about 69,000 acres.

Although hundreds of people love to come to the lake to boat and fish, eelgrass has made it challenging.

TVA officials said eelgrass covers between 20,000 to 30,000 acres on Lake Guntersville.

To help address the concerns and needs of residents; and property owners, a meeting was held at Guntersville Town Hall.

President of the Riverbend Association, Inc., David McElhaney, was in attendance to address how he has been impacted.

“I had my boat in one of the marinas that’s adjacent to my property, and it was soo bad last year I had to pull the boat out, and now I own a trailer,” said McElhaney.

TVA official David Brewster said one solution they have to help mitigate the eelgrass is by implementing a growth model.

“They are looking at developing a growth model that they can put in certain parameters of the growth of aquatic plants, water quality plants, and flow data. We will basically, from year to year, determine where the plant is going to grow and potentially predict what kind of population we will have out here,” said Brewster.

Another solution will be to add three more harvesters. Currently, TVA officials have two harvesters that are being used to treat and remove the eelgrass.

“A harvester crew will be hired for July, September, and October to help fight this stuff in the management stage, and they will go pick it and scout where it is,” said Bucky Edmondson.

