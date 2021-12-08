Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Publisher scraps plans to release book by Chris Cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo appears during a news conference about COVID-19 at the State...
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo appears during a news conference about COVID-19 at the State Capitol in Albany, N.Y., on Dec. 3, 2020, left, and CNN anchor Chris Cuomo attends the 12th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on Dec. 9, 2018. Transcripts released Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, shed new light on CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's behind-the-scenes role advising his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in the face of sexual harassment allegations that forced him from office.(Mike Groll/Office of Governor of Andrew M. Cuomo via AP, left, and Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By HILLEL ITALIE and DAVID BAUDER
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A planned book by Chris Cuomo has been canceled as fallout continues for the former CNN host who had privately helped his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, respond to sexual harassment allegations.

A spokesperson for Custom House, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that it would not be releasing Cuomo’s “Deep Denial.” The book had been scheduled for fall 2022 and was billed as “a provocative analysis of the harsh truths that the pandemic and Trump years have exposed about America — about our strength and our character — and a roadmap of the work needed to make our ideals match reality.”

The spokesperson declined any additional comment.

CNN chief Jeff Zucker talked about the firing in a town hall meeting with employees on Tuesday, saying that Cuomo would not be getting any severance pay after the network came to the conclusion that its star anchor lied to them, according to people familiar with the call who spoke on condition of anonymity.

There was no immediate comment from a representative for Cuomo.

Cuomo was fired by CNN on Saturday. He had been suspended indefinitely after records released by New York’s attorney general showed the host had participated in his brother’s defense efforts to a greater extent than previously known.

Zucker, WarnerMedia News and Sports chairman, told employees that he made the decision to fire Cuomo without any pressure from corporate owners. CNN, a part of WarnerMedia, is currently owned by AT&T, but a pending merger would put the network under control of a new company merged with Discovery.

Facing the journalists who work for him, Zucker heard some of the same questions voiced by outside critics, who essentially wondered why it took CNN so long to take decisive action against him after it had been known since last May that the CNN anchor had been strategizing with his brother’s aides.

Shortly after that news came out, CNN leadership discussed the possibility of Chris Cuomo taking a leave of absence to help his brother, who eventually resigned as New York governor in August. Chris Cuomo rejected the idea, according to a CNN executive familiar with the discussions.

Cuomo apologized and CNN made clear that his actions were wrong. But further action wasn’t taken at the time since the network was trying to give him a certain leeway to deal with the natural desire to want to help a family member in crisis, Zucker explained.

When New York’s attorney general released new details last week, it became clear to CNN that Chris Cuomo had lied to them about how actively he participated in his brother’s defense, offering to track down a lead about one of Andrew’s accusers and sounding out other journalists on what they knew about the case.

Zucker told the CNN employees that the network couldn’t stand for that. CNN was headed toward that decision even before being contacted by the lawyer for a woman who accused Chris Cuomo of sexual harassment prior to his working at CNN, a charge Cuomo has denied.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Carl Grote
Beloved Huntsville doctor dies of Parkinson’s disease
Ardmore High School student charged with conspiracy to commit murder
Charles Powell was arrested on several charges by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.
Man arrested for home improvement fraud
Crews respond to a house fire on Silverwood Lane in Hazel Green
Home a total loss after early morning fire
James Allen Milligan was arrested and charged after deputies say he shot someone during a road...
Man arrested, charged after road rage led to shooting, according to deputies

Latest News

Local Christmas tree farm talks supply chain issues
Pearl Harbor survivor Herb Elfring, center, speaks with National Park Service workers in Pearl...
Pearl Harbor survivors gather on 80th anniversary of attack
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, with members of the Republican...
Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are seen in this file photo. Putin...
Biden-Putin square off for 2 hours as Ukraine tensions mount
In this May 20, 2016, file photo, actor and singer Jussie Smollett attends the "Empire" FYC...
Defense rests after Jussie Smollett repeatedly denies ‘hoax’