One person injured in Texas mall shooting, authorities say

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Officers in Killeen, Texas, swarmed a mall to respond to an active shooter situation that left one person wounded and led to an evacuation, KWTX reported.

Authorities say one person was injured and airlifted to a hospital. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds but was reportedly in stable condition, according to Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble.

The shooter’s status is “unknown,” but Kimble described the suspect as a “white male” and about 6 feet tall. Kimble also said the suspect was wearing a beanie and a hoodie.

The incident at the Killeen Mall was reported at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday. Police remained at the scene late Tuesday night to help store employees and other people still sheltering in place inside the mall.

“We have received phone calls from employees and patrons at the mall who are sheltering in place and we are systematically escorting them out safely,” Kimble said.

When asked if the shooting was a targeted or random incident, Kimble said he could not answer because the investigation was in its early stages.

At the time the “disturbance” was first reported, police warned the community to stay away but did not reveal they were responding to an active shooter situation.

“Our officers are currently working a situation at the Killeen Mall. We ask the community to please stay away from the area at this time. Again, PLEASE STAY AWAY FROM THE KILLEEN MALL,” a police tweet stated.

When asked why the initial call went out as a “disturbance” and not an “active shooter situation,” Kimble said, “When these things happen, we get multiple phone calls. There were 20-30 phone calls with people saying different things.”

“There were probably people yelling and screaming and multiple calls were coming in and our dispatchers probably used that code of ‘disturbance’ just to get people started at the mall and then sorting through the calls,” the police chief said.

Kimble said all stores inside the mall were open at the time of the shooting.

“It’s the holiday season and there are innocent people who are hurt and I’m asking you, if you know anything about this, please contact the Killeen Police Department so we can resolve this case,” the police chief said.

