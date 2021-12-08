One person in critical condition after car leaves the roadway in area of Little Lones Road

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in critical condition after their car left the road in the area of Little Lones Road in Moores Mill Wednesday afternoon.

According to Zachary Trulson with Moores Mill Fire, a male driving a white van went off the road went into the creek. Officials say the driver’s side only was submerged in water for 10-15 minutes. The male has been transported to Huntsville Hospital, according to Don Webster with HEMSI.

Alabama state troopers are expected to give another update.

Madison County Sheriff Department, HEMSI, Madison County Rescue and Moore’s Mill Fire and Rescue were the responding agencies.

There are no further details at this time; stick with WAFF 48 for updates on this story.

