New set unveiled at WAFF 48 News

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We here at WAFF 48 have been on your side since 1954 and as our community grows, it was time for us to grow and change too.

Everyone here at WAFF 48 is proud to introduce our brand-new set. The set, designed by Devlin Design Group, features a contemporary design, and with multiple venues to showcase video or breaking live news.

Not only is the look changing, so is the technology we use to keep you up to date with the latest news and weather. The set comes with advanced lighting technology that allows us to change the colors. For example, when we are covering Liz Hurley’s Ribbon Run, the set might be pink. For election night, we can change it red, white, and blue.

The First Alert Weather team now has a lot more flexibility when it comes to covering severe weather. Since the set is much bigger the weather team has more room to communicate and interact with to tackle weather even better than before.

We are so excited to share our new set with everyone at home and hope you enjoy it as much as we do.

