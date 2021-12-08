Local Christmas tree farm talks supply chain issues

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s hard to find any industry that isn’t feeling the backlash of supply chain issues, and Christmas Trees are no exception.

”I would definitely say if you’re wanting to get a real Christmas tree, I would definingly hurry,” said Trim A Tree Manager Sam George.

George says right now, it’s by far their busiest time of the year. He says global supply chain issues have directly affected their business.

“Shipping prices for us to get our trees down from Wisconsin have absolutely gone through the roof,” said George.

George says also - the price of their trees had to go up 20% to pay for shipping and to pay their staff more amidst the shortage.

“It’s not something that we really wanted to do but you know for us to keep the lights on we kind of had to do it,” said George.

George says they are not alone.

“We’ve had a lot of phone calls this year of people desperately trying to get some to sell themselves, and luckily we were able to get what we normally get but as far as trying to expand this year, it’s basically impossible. We just had to take what we always get and just kind of roll with it,” said George.

George says the tree farm is nearly sold out already. He says he knows they’re not the only one dealing with this problem, and anything in agriculture faces a lot of adversity.

“We’ve had to adjust but we feel like we did the best thing we could possibly do and I think we’re on the right track to have another successful year,” said George.

