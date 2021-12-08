Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Local Christmas tree farm talks supply chain issues

“If you’re wanting to get a real Christmas tree, I would definingly hurry,”
(wmbf)
By Madison Scarpino
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s hard to find any industry that isn’t feeling the backlash of supply chain issues, and Christmas Trees are no exception.

”I would definitely say if you’re wanting to get a real Christmas tree, I would definingly hurry,” said Trim A Tree Manager Sam George.

George says right now, it’s by far their busiest time of the year. He says global supply chain issues have directly affected their business.

“Shipping prices for us to get our trees down from Wisconsin have absolutely gone through the roof,” said George.

George says also - the price of their trees had to go up 20% to pay for shipping and to pay their staff more amidst the shortage.

“It’s not something that we really wanted to do but you know for us to keep the lights on we kind of had to do it,” said George.

George says they are not alone.

“We’ve had a lot of phone calls this year of people desperately trying to get some to sell themselves, and luckily we were able to get what we normally get but as far as trying to expand this year, it’s basically impossible. We just had to take what we always get and just kind of roll with it,” said George.

George says the tree farm is nearly sold out already. He says he knows they’re not the only one dealing with this problem, and anything in agriculture faces a lot of adversity.

“We’ve had to adjust but we feel like we did the best thing we could possibly do and I think we’re on the right track to have another successful year,” said George.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Carl Grote
Beloved Huntsville doctor dies of Parkinson’s disease
Charles Powell was arrested on several charges by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.
Man arrested for home improvement fraud
Ardmore High School student charged with conspiracy to commit murder
Crews respond to a house fire on Silverwood Lane in Hazel Green
Home a total loss after early morning fire
James Allen Milligan was arrested and charged after deputies say he shot someone during a road...
Man arrested, charged after road rage led to shooting, according to deputies

Latest News

Eelgrass on Lake Guntersville
Residents and TVA officials address eelgrass concerns at Guntersville Town Hall
Charles Powell was arrested on several charges by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.
Family speak out about Shoals man indicted on home repair fraud
Huntsville City Schools
Huntsville City Schools Chief School Financial Officer resigning; board updates nepotism policy
Kathryn Mareen Davis
Woman accused of urinating in front of Limestone County deputies after stolen mail found in pockets