Huntsville COVID-19 team holds this week’s community briefing

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville-area COVID-19 team will hold a community briefing at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, in the First Floor Chambers of Huntsville City Hall.

Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell will be joined by Huntsville Hospital President & Chief Operating Officer Tracy Doughty and Alabama Department of Public Health District Medical Officer Dr. Karen Landers.

You can also watch the stream on our official Facebook page here.

