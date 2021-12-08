Huntsville COVID-19 team holds this week’s community briefing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville-area COVID-19 team will hold a community briefing at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, in the First Floor Chambers of Huntsville City Hall.

Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell will be joined by Huntsville Hospital President & Chief Operating Officer Tracy Doughty and Alabama Department of Public Health District Medical Officer Dr. Karen Landers.

You can also watch the stream on our official Facebook page here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.