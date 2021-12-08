Deals
Huntsville City Schools Chief School Financial Officer resigning; board updates nepotism policy

Huntsville City Schools
Huntsville City Schools(Huntsville City Schools)
By Caroline Klapp
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We learned another Chief School Financial Officer at Huntsville City Schools is leaving the district.

Since 2017 there’s been seven people who have been in this role.

In 2018, the CFO resigned after errors left the district $3 million short in savings.

The most recent CFO, Dustin Daehn came in May of 2020, right at the pandemic began. His last day is December 17.

WAFF talked to Daehn after the meeting. He says he’s enjoyed his time working with the district, but an opportunity came up that’s better for him and his family.

He says he’s leaving with the district’s budget in a good place.

“It’s a challenge dealing with the multiple fund sources, with the need of 23,000 students. It’s a very large job that just keeps you busy. Leave a lot of good people, leave something we’ve started rebuilding, or continuing to bolster, right, continuing to strengthen. So I’m sad about that but I’m also excited about the opportunity that I have in front of me,” Daehn said.

The application for his replacement closes Wednesday.

The board has 30 days to name an interim person for the role after Dec. 17.

Also at the board meeting, an approved change to the district’s nepotism policy.

A nepotism policy is in place to prevent unfair hiring decisions based on personal relationships with members of the board or the superintendent.

For example, if a board member’s family applies for a job, the board member is not allowed to take part in discussion.

The old policy also did not allow board members to have certain family members work for the district.

The approved change now allows means board members will be able to have spouses work in the district.

All board members voted yes, accept for Michelle Watkins who has publicly pointed to Board Member Ryan Renaud over this policy.

Also at the meeting the board approved the sale of the Annie Merts administrative building for about $3.5 million.

A company will be turning it into townhomes.

