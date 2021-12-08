Deals
Get to know a first responder when you Shop With a Hero

By Anna Mahan
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY WEEKEND) - We often see first responders on the job. They are patrolling the neighborhood to keep things safe, fighting fires, saving lives in the hospital, the list goes on. But it’s not often we think about their everyday lives off the clock. We forget they go holiday shopping just like the rest of us.

That’s why, every year, a special day is dedicated to Madison County first responders to go shopping with children in the community. It’s called “Shop With a Hero.” Children and families will spend an hour or more with first responders to better understand and get to know one another.

Shop With a Hero is taking place on Saturday, December 11 at the Walmart in Hazel Green as well as the Walmart in Huntsville on Sparkman Drive.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

