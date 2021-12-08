Deals
Former Athens City Schools superintendent pleads guilty to conspiracy charge

Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay (Source: Decatur Daily)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Former Athens superintendent, William Lee “Trey” Holladay has entered a guilty plea for a conspiracy charge.

Holladay is accused of purposely scheming private school students and their parents out of millions of dollars for his personal gain. He is one of six state educators accused of enrolling those private school students into their virtual classes to get their tax dollars.

Holladay left the school district months after the FBI started investigating him in 2020.

The federal indictment claims that Holladay and his wife were the masterminds behind this plan. Holladay is pleading guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States, 87 counts of fraud by wire, radio, or television, and 35 counts of fraud with identification documents.

The indictment states the purpose of the conspiracy was to obtain greater state funding allocations through the Foundation Program than they would otherwise have been entitled to Athens City Schools would then use, directly and indirectly, portions of the excess money to fund the completion of capital projects, including, the new campus of Athens High School.

WAFF 48 reached out to Athens City Schools for a comment regarding this case.

Additionally, Athens City Schools filed a motion for a protective order of education records in November. A federal judge granted the motion on Dec. 7. According to court documents, education records will not be disclosed to the public, however, they will only be shared with those involved in this case.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

