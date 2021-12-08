Deals
Employee calls police after wounded man collapses at gas station

A man was shot early Wednesday morning, according to Huntsville Police.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A cashier at a Circle K gas station in Huntsville called the police after a man who was shot collapsed at the store, according to the Huntsville Police Department.

Police say a man drove himself to the Circle K across the road from the Target Shopping Center near Rosie’s after he was shot at a different location. After he arrived at the gas station, the cashier says he began to act erratically and then collapsed on the counter near the bathroom. The cashier came over to see what was going on and saw that the man had been shot. Police say the cashier then called authorities at 4:25 a.m.

Police say the man has non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by HEMSI to Huntsville Hospital. They also say they believe he is in his late 20s or early 30s.

The shooting is under investigation and at this time there are no suspects or why the shooting occurred.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

