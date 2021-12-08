Deals
DeKalb County sheriff candidate arrested for impersonating officer

(wafb)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A candidate running for sheriff of DeKalb County is now facing charges for allegedly impersonating an officer.

According to court documents, Terry Wayne Wadsworth was arrested and charged with impersonating a peace officer and computer tampering on Dec. 3. Court documents state Wadsworth falsely pretended to be a peace officer and acted without authority by obtaining information confidential records.

According to Wadsworth’s campaign website, he is an Army veteran and worked in law enforcement for 15 years in DeKalb County.

Wadsworth was charged and investigated by the SBI. He was released on a $1,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

