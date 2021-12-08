Deals
Decatur police searching for shooting suspects

Tra'Naisha Taylor, Malaysia White
Tra'Naisha Taylor, Malaysia White(Decatur Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police are searching for two women accused of shooting into an occupied vehicle on Wednesday morning.

According to Decatur Police Department, Morgan County 911 received a call regarding a person with a gun near the Gordon Drive Overpass around 12:37 a.m. this morning.

After meeting with the caller, police determined the caller’s vehicle has been shot into while on the road. 19-year-old Malaysia White and 22-year-old Tra’Naisha Taylor were developed as suspects through the course of the investigation.

Police say White and Taylor have active warrants for shooting into an occupied vehicle. According to DPD, this is believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email smukaddam@decatur-al.gov

