Colbert County student arrested, charged after threat found written on bathroom wall

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Police arrested a juvenile on Tuesday after officers were notified of a threat written on the wall in a boy’s restroom.

According to the Leighton Police Department, investigators worked with a school resource officer to make the arrest. Police say the student was placed in juvenile detention after notifying the parents.

Leighton Police say additional law enforcement will be at the school as a precautionary measure.

Police Chief Brandon Hood says he takes school safety very seriously.

“At this time the threat has been contained but additional law enforcement will be present tomorrow as a precautionary measure to ensure that safety,” said Chief Hood.

