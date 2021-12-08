Deals
Colbert County student arrested, charged after threat found written on bathroom wall

(wafb)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Police arrested a juvenile on Tuesday after officers were notified of a threat written on the wall in a boy’s restroom.

According to the Leighton Police Department, investigators worked with a school resource officer to make the arrest. Police say the student was placed in juvenile detention after notifying the parents.

Leighton Police say additional law enforcement will be at the school as a precautionary measure.

Police Chief Brandon Hood says he takes school safety very seriously.

“At this time the threat has been contained but additional law enforcement will be present tomorrow as a precautionary measure to ensure that safety,” said Chief Hood.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

