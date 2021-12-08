Clouds to start with a sunny and seasonable afternoon ahead!

Happy Wednesday! The first half of the week has been a roller coaster and that upward trend starts again today!

We’re waking up to a milder morning as our temperatures are above normal in the low to mid 40s. That is thanks to cloud cover that rolled in overnight. We are also seeing a few areas of fog to start as well. Don’t expect that to last too long as clearing skies are likely as we move into the middle of the day today. Wind today will be from the northwest for much of the day today, but it should stay relatively light around 5 to 10 mph. Despite the northwest wind, today should be a bit warmer than what we say Tuesday. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s. From here we will warm up day by day into the weekend as rain chances start to pick up as well.

The First Alert is out for Saturday due to the threat at strong, possibly severe, storms. These will roll in ahead of a cold front that is likely to push through the Valley Saturday morning. Right now, this looks like it will be primarily a straight-line wind threat, but we will also be on alert for some heavy rainfall and a potential flooding threat. Wind gusts of 60+ mph may be possible. The warm front ahead of this system looks to move in late Thursday into Friday bringing spotty drizzle and showers, becoming storms by Friday morning. From there we are in for a warm and wind day with the 70s Friday afternoon, but gusts of 25+ mph.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

