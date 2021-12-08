Deals
Arrest made in catalytic converter theft

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested John David Myrick after they say he...
The Madison County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested John David Myrick after they say he stole a catalytic converter.(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a man they say was involved in the theft of a catalytic converter.

John David Myrick, 53, was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle and second-degree criminal mischief with bonds totaling $21,000.

On December 6, at 1:20 p.m., an unknown man was found underneath a vehicle removing a catalytic converter off a vehicle in the parking low of the Liberty Gas Station on Hwy 231, according to deputies. An investigation was opened by the sheriff’s department and the following day Myrick was arrested.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

