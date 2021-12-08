11-year-old girl injured in pedestrian vs. vehicle accident

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews responded to a pedestrian vs. vehicle crash involving an 11-year-old girl in Decatur Wednesday evening.

According to the Decatur Police Department, the 11-year-old was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham following the pedestrian vs. vehicle crash on McDonald Drive. An investigator on the scene told WAFF 48 News the car hit the girl as she was crossing the street, but she is expected to be ok.

This crash is under investigation.

