Toddler, parent injured in overnight shooting

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 2-year-old and their parent were injured in a shooting overnight in Birmingham Tuesday.

According to Birmingham Police the child, mother and the father were all inside a home on Tucker Avenue when around 1 a.m. someone fired into the residence.

The toddler was shot in the hand and the father was shot in the abdomen area. The mother is uninured.

No word on any suspects.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

