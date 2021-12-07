Deals
State Police looking for information about fake online profile possibly linked to Delphi murders

Profile could be linked to murders of Delphi girls
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are looking for information about an online profile that could be connected to the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German in Delphi in 2017.

State Police say while investigating Abby and Libby’s murders, investigators uncovered an online profile named anthony_shots.

The profile contains several images of a male model, images of money, sports cars and other images showing wealth. The fake profile was active from 2016 to 2017 on social media platforms such as Snapchat and Instagram. Police believe the profile was used to solicit nude images, addresses and information of underage girls.

Images used on anthony_shots fake profile
Images used on anthony_shots fake profile(Indiana State Police)

The male model pictured on the profile is not a person of interest. Rather, investigators are looking for information about the person who created the fake profile.

Images used on anthony_shots fake profile
Images used on anthony_shots fake profile(Indiana State Police)
Images used on anthony_shots fake profile
Images used on anthony_shots fake profile(Indiana State Police)

Investigators would like any individual that communicated with, met, or attempted to meet the anthony_shots profile to contact law enforcement by utilizing the tip email/phone number: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535. Please provide as much information as you possibly can. For example, when you communicated with anthony_shots, how you communicated with the profile, what social media applications the account used, and if anthony_shots attempted to meet you or obtain your address. If you have saved images or conversations with the anthony_shots profile, please attach them to your email.

