Remembering Huntsville STAC Agent Billy Clardy III two years later

By Nolan Crane
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It has been exactly two years since the Huntsville Police Department lost one of its own.

STAC Agent Billy Clardy was shot and killed while in the line of duty.

WAFF 48 talked to Clardy’s supervisor and found out some of the officers who work at HPD, visited his gravesite. It is a tradition they’ve done the past two years.

Lieutenant Tony McElyea says this day, two years ago, is etched in his brain and his friend and co-worker will forever hold a place in his heart.

“It’s just one of those days I’ll never forget. I’ll never forget where I was, what I was doing. Like any traumatic event, you can replay it again and again, like it was yesterday,” said Lt. McElyea.

Exactly two years ago, STAC Agent Billy Clardy was at a home on Levert Street in Huntsville conducting a drug sting operation. Shots were fired and Clardy died.

“When I heard on the radio what had happened, I was his supervisor at the time. There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t think about Billy. It’s been two years. It’s hard to believe it’s been that long, but it’s also flown by at the same time because we think about him consistently. We try to honor him, respect him, try to emulate what he left behind as far as the type of officer he was,” said McElyea.

During the past two years, officers say they’ve been by the Clardy family’s side.

As we’ve reported previously, volunteers with the organization “Tunnel 2 Towers” selected the Clardy’s and paid their mortgage. Since the death of their brother in blue, officers with HPD say they have increased safety measures as a department.

“We train more than any other department. We take training seriously, officer safety training,” said Lt. McElyea.

The man accused of shooting and killing Billy Clardy has been charged with capital murder.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

