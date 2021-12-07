Morgan County Investigator counts blessings one year post-intestinal transplant

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Caleb Brooks is counting his blessings one year after he had an intestinal transplant following an accident that almost took his life.

”I’m living proof of the power of prayer and that’s one of, that’s an amazing thing to feel,” said Brooks.

In August 2020, Brooks was attacked by a bull on his farm.

“It’s weird just because I go to that pasture every day, I see the same tree that I was slammed up against every day,” said Brooks.

But, Brooks says it’s a reminder of how lucky he is to be alive, be with his family, and have a job that he loves.

“I was supposed to be dead. The doctors didn’t really know what they could do to save me,” said Brooks.

After Brooks spent weeks at Huntsville Hospital, he had to go to Cleveland, Ohio for an intestinal transplant. He was only the sixth intestinal transplant recipient for that clinic in 2020. December 4 marks one year since the over ten-hour transplant procedure, and he’s had outpouring support from the community through it all.

“A year later people still know what happened to me and I’ve still been in their prayers. You know a piece of me is forever in Ohio, and I’m bringing Ohio back with me to Alabama,” said Brooks.

Brooks says now, he’s feeling great and blessed to get to do what he loves and be around the people he loves.

“It’s just an amazing feeling to know that happened a year ago and it was traumatic, it was devastating it was just unexplainable, and now it’s pretty much like I’m back to normal. I know that God kept me here for a reason so I’m gonna try to fulfill it with what he wants me to do,” said Brooks.

