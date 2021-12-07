Madison County redistricting plan

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you live in Madison County, you might have a new county commissioner representing you.

Districts are being drawn to reflect the 2020 census, and there are three maps you need to look at. (You can find a link to the maps at the bottom of this article.)

It’s important to know the County’s population is now at almost 390,000 people. That’s 50,000 more people than just 10 years ago when the last redistricting occurred.

Thursday, Dec. 9, there will be a meeting at 5:30 p.m. and the plans will be on display at the Madison County Service Center, on the parkway.

“We’re not really splitting neighborhoods, or splitting anything that we don’t want to do. While we continue to make these districts the same size and work to even them out, we’re making sure we’re representing everybody,” said Commissioner Phil Vandiver.

The most populated district has more than 74,000 people. The least populated district has less than 60,000.

“The Westside of the county has had the most growth, commissioner Haraway in district two. His new numbers are at 74,000, mine are at 68,000,” said Vandiver.

As homes are built, and people move in, district lines need to change.

Madison County Commissioners printed out big maps and started coloring.

The goal is to have about 64,000 in each district, give or take five percent.

“District six has a couple of options. If she goes to the West and goes to Providence, or goes to the North and uses the Toyota/Facebook area, or just works within downtown, to divide up that area, where most of the people. We’re trying to even out the districts,” said Vandiver.

If you want to take a better look at the maps, here’s a link. https://www.madisoncountyal.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/3539/20

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.