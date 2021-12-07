Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

‘Little slice of hell’ house to hit the market in Colorado

By KKTV and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A house is back on the market after its real estate listing went viral over the summer for describing it as a “little slice of hell,” KKTV reported.

The home was severely vandalized with graffiti and soiled carpets. After months of renovations, it looks completely different.

In July, the home sold for $580,000. It needed a lot of work - at least $150,000 worth.

“It’s probably one of the coolest experiences to see a house go from that, which is pretty much the worst that you’re going to see, to what it is today, which is incredible and beautiful,” said one of the people helping with the remodel.

Mimi Foster, the former listing agent, wasn’t sure this project could be tackled.

“Everything needs to be done, every surface in the house has black paint,” Foster said. “When I first came, the house was covered in feces and urine everywhere.”

Now the next homeowner will be greeted with a new look.

“I know there’s a lot of excitement built up for this house, so we’re excited to be able to let people see it the right way instead of partially finished,” the remodeler said. “We want people to see it for what it is, which is a beautiful home.”

Police say an evicted tenant did all the damage to the house, but she was never charged.

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Carl Grote
Beloved Huntsville doctor dies of Parkinson’s disease
Ardmore High School student charged with conspiracy to commit murder
Charles Powell was arrested on several charges by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.
Man arrested for home improvement fraud
Crews respond to a house fire on Silverwood Lane in Hazel Green
Home a total loss after early morning fire
James Allen Milligan was arrested and charged after deputies say he shot someone during a road...
Man arrested, charged after road rage led to shooting, according to deputies

Latest News

New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama
Judge Matthew Huggins
Governor Kay Ivey appoints new Limestone County Circuit Court Judge
Kenneth Mininger
Florence man facing nearly 100 child phonography, sex abuse charges
Authorities said they believe Lillian Dixon is with Jonathan Bowles, 36. An Amber Alert was...
Amber Alert issued for teen in Washington believed to be in danger
Marketa Sipp
Decatur police searching for stabbing suspect