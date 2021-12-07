Lawrence County School Board votes to close R.A. Hubbard High School; federal court must approve

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lawrence County school board voted Monday night to close one of its schools.

There was a 4-1 vote to close R.A. Hubbard High School in North Courtland. This comes after a years-long discussion about declining enrollment and rising costs per student.

It’s important to note since the school is under a desegregation order, a federal district court will have to approve this before the school actually closes. If approved by a federal judge, the school will close at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

Over the weekend WAFF 48 attended a community meeting of people rallying together against this.

Many parents say this school means so much to this community and they don’t feel their children will be as successful at Hatton High or East Lawrence.

Watch WAFF 48 at 10 for a reaction from the superintendent and parents.

This is a developing story and we will keep updating this.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.