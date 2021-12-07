Jackson County veteran organization to donate Christmas toys to kids with disabilities

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Two local veterans are providing kids with disabilities Christmas gifts.

After many years of battling depression, PTSD, and being hearing impaired, veteran Thomas Sturgeon wanted to find a way to help veterans in need.

“I tried to commit suicide four times, and it was to the point when my wife was scared to come home. I finally met someone who said you know what you matter, you can do this. I always remembered when I would go places and see who cared about the vets with several disabilities, and I wanted them to know that we matter,” said Sturgeon.

He and his wife created “Team Vet” which is an organization that takes disabled veterans, first responders, and disabled children out on the water to fish.

Each person receives a reel, bait, and a knapsack, and they get the opportunity to fish in competitions; to help the Team Vet program.

This year, the program is helping provide free Christmas presents to students with disabilities at Nelson Elementary School.

“Team Vet” member and a retired veteran, Samuel Mash also has a disability.

He injured his leg while serving in Iraq and said he wants to show kids with disabilities that they matter and help provide them with a special Christmas.

“You know a lot of times they may feel that nobody cares about them because of their conditions, but we are hoping to show them that we do care,” said

If anyone would like to donate toys, you can stop by the VFW in Scottsboro from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. to drop off gifts on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

On Thursday, Dec. 9, students with disabilities from Nelson Elementary school will be gifted with the toys.

