Governor Kay Ivey appoints new Limestone County Circuit Court Judge

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey appointed District Judge Matthew Huggins to serve as Circuit Judge, Place 2, on Monday.

According to Limestone County Officials, Judge Huggins was elected to the district judgeship in 2016. Prior to his election, he served for 6 years as an Assistant District Attorney in the Limestone County District Attorney’s Office. Judge Huggins will replace Judge Robert Baker upon his retirement.

Statement from Judge Huggins:

“I am honored to be named Circuit Judge of the 39th Judicial Circuit by Governor Ivey. Limestone County is my home, and it has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve for the past five years as District Judge. I hope that this opportunity to serve as Circuit Judge only furthers my commitment to the community to whom I owe so much.”

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.