Goose Pond area residents voice concerns at final public hearing meeting

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday, Scottsboro residents in the Goose Pond area had their last chance to voice their concerns about a new development at the city council meeting.

In November, the developer withdrew their request for commercial zoning, replacing 70 townhomes with 25 single-family homes.

The current development plan for the Goose Pond area with Southern Summit Group includes zoning for residential and commercial properties.

On a little, over one hundred acres’ developers hope to build hundreds of single-family homes and several apartment units.

One major concern for some residents is the increased traffic that will come out of the new development into Goose Pond Island Drive.

“As I’ve said before, Goose Pond Island Drive is a very narrow, windy road, and there will be a lot of new driveways and homes coming in and out, but there are more than 600 homes slated to go into this new development. You have 600 homes with an average of two automobiles per home, now you have a huge traffic issue,” said resident Donna Long.

Scottsboro City Councilman Ralph Dawe is in favor of the new development.

He said he believes it will increase the population and help attract more businesses to the area.

“I’m looking at these apartments here and additional homes to try and increase our population enough to get over that hump for when we try to recruit other businesses. That will have those numbers where we can sustain their business, and they can move here,” said Dawe.

Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy said with the housing crisis, this is also a perfect opportunity to provide affordable homes in the community.

A final vote on the new development will be held e on December 22, at 4 p.m. at Scottsboro City Hall.

