Florence man facing nearly 100 child phonography, sex abuse charges

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man was arrested on more than 100 child pornography and sex abuse charges after having warrants for child exploitation with an agency in Greenville County, South Carolina.

Police received information on the case last week and a search warrant was executed at a home on Chickasaw Drive on Friday, Dec. 3.

FPD says, 48 images were identified as being in violation of the Alabama Criminal Code.

According to the Florence Police Department, Kenneth Michael Mininger faces 48 counts of possession of child pornography, 48 counts of production of child pornography, four counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old and 2 counts of first-degree sodomy.

He has a $255,000 bond for several charges. Mininger was given no bond for the child porn production charges.

