Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Florence man facing nearly 100 child phonography, sex abuse charges

Kenneth Mininger
Kenneth Mininger(Florence Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man was arrested on more than 100 child pornography and sex abuse charges after having warrants for child exploitation with an agency in Greenville County, South Carolina.

Police received information on the case last week and a search warrant was executed at a home on Chickasaw Drive on Friday, Dec. 3.

FPD says, 48 images were identified as being in violation of the Alabama Criminal Code.

According to the Florence Police Department, Kenneth Michael Mininger faces 48 counts of possession of child pornography, 48 counts of production of child pornography, four counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old and 2 counts of first-degree sodomy.

He has a $255,000 bond for several charges. Mininger was given no bond for the child porn production charges.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Carl Grote
Beloved Huntsville doctor dies of Parkinson’s disease
Ardmore High School student charged with conspiracy to commit murder
Charles Powell was arrested on several charges by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.
Man arrested for home improvement fraud
Crews respond to a house fire on Silverwood Lane in Hazel Green
Home a total loss after early morning fire
James Allen Milligan was arrested and charged after deputies say he shot someone during a road...
Man arrested, charged after road rage led to shooting, according to deputies

Latest News

Judge Matthew Huggins
Governor Kay Ivey appoints new Limestone County Circuit Court Judge
Marketa Sipp
Decatur police searching for stabbing suspect
James Terrell Whiteside
Bond revoked for Sheffield murder suspect
AG Steve Marshall announces injunction against vaccination requirement