Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Decatur police searching for stabbing suspect

Marketa Sipp
Marketa Sipp(Decatur Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is asking for your help looking for a suspect they say stabbed her girlfriend.

On Monday at 6:37 p.m., police received a domestic call on Brookline Road SW. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a woman suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After an extensive investigation 36-year-old, Marketa Sipp was identified as a suspect, according to officers.

Sipp has an active warrant for second-degree domestic violence. Anyone with information on where she may be is asked to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at (256) 341-4617 or email smukaddam@decatur-al.gov

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Carl Grote
Beloved Huntsville doctor dies of Parkinson’s disease
Ardmore High School student charged with conspiracy to commit murder
Charles Powell was arrested on several charges by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.
Man arrested for home improvement fraud
Crews respond to a house fire on Silverwood Lane in Hazel Green
Home a total loss after early morning fire
James Allen Milligan was arrested and charged after deputies say he shot someone during a road...
Man arrested, charged after road rage led to shooting, according to deputies

Latest News

Judge Matthew Huggins
Governor Kay Ivey appoints new Limestone County Circuit Court Judge
Kenneth Mininger
Florence man facing nearly 100 child phonography, sex abuse charges
James Terrell Whiteside
Bond revoked for Sheffield murder suspect
AG Steve Marshall announces injunction against vaccination requirement