Decatur police searching for stabbing suspect

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is asking for your help looking for a suspect they say stabbed her girlfriend.

On Monday at 6:37 p.m., police received a domestic call on Brookline Road SW. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a woman suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After an extensive investigation 36-year-old, Marketa Sipp was identified as a suspect, according to officers.

Sipp has an active warrant for second-degree domestic violence. Anyone with information on where she may be is asked to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at (256) 341-4617 or email smukaddam@decatur-al.gov

